Air India Kicks Off Domestic Flights Sale With Economy Tickets From Rs 1,499

If you've been craving a getaway (Diwali or New Year or just a long weekend), this might just be the nudge you needed.

Air India has rolled out a special domestic fare sale inviting travellers to explore the country's diverse landscapes, rich culture and endless experiences-at fares starting from Rs 1,499.

The limited-time sale opened yesterday (October 12) and will go till October 14, 2025. It covers travel until 31 March 2026, giving plenty of time to plan that long-overdue trip.

Whether it's a quiet weekend in the hills, a coastal break in Goa or a city hop for work, this offer is designed to make flying within India a lot more affordable.

The Fares You Can Grab

Economy Class tickets start at Rs 1,499, Premium Economy from Rs 2,249 and Business Class from Rs 9,999.

The lowest Economy and Premium Economy fares are available on the Jammu-Leh route, while for Business Class, the best fares are on Mumbai-Vadodara.

Extra Discounts And Offers

Travellers can save more when booking directly through the Air India website or mobile app.

Using promo code FLYAI gives up to Rs 400 off per passenger.

HDFC Bank Credit Card holders can also avail a flat Rs 400 instant discount with the code HDFCFLY.

Logged-in Maharaja Club members enjoy zero convenience fees and can unlock exclusive booking benefits.

Air India continues to focus on offering a comfortable inflight experience with spacious seating, quality meals and its signature Indian hospitality across cabins.

The offer applies only on Air India-operated flights and is available through the airline's website, mobile app and authorised agents.

Things To Note

Blackout dates apply from

December 11, 2025 to January 11, 2026

January 24 to 27, 2026, and

March 2 to 6, 2026.

Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All bookings made under the offer are subject to the airline's conditions of carriage, including change and cancellation rules.

If exploring more of India has been on your list, this might be the perfect time to pack your bags and take off before the offer flies away.