Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To 'Take A Cue' From Akasa Air Over Pet Travel Rules

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has never shied away from speaking her mind, and this time her concern is about pet parents facing trouble while travelling.

Known for her love for animals, Raveena took a sharp dig at Air India for its inconvenient rules on pets, while applauding Akasa Air for making travel more pet friendly.

Her remarks has put a spotlight on how Indian airlines should adapt to the growing demand for easier travel with furry companions.

Raveena Criticises Air India Over Pet Travel

Taking to X, Raveena shared an article highlighting Akasa Air's new policy that allows two pets in the cabin on every flight. Praising the airline's progressive step, she tagged Air India and urged it to do better.

"Take a cue @airindia. Sometimes, you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board," she wrote.

Air India's Current Pet Policy

Air India does allow passengers to travel with pets. Cats, dogs and birds are permitted, though the combined weight of the pet and its container must not exceed 5 kg to be carried in the cabin.

Larger animals have to be transported in the cargo hold. The airline also requires medical clearances and advance paperwork, often making the process cumbersome.

PS: Like all airlines that do allow pets on board, the final call rests with the captain flying the aircraft.

Raveena's Words Carry Weight

Her statement gained traction also because Raveena is a committed animal rescuer. She is the proud parent of several adopted animals, including her Husky Alaska and her recently welcomed German Shepherd Elsa.

In the past, she has also cared for a cat named Puma and other rescues.

For someone with such a personal bond to her pets, her call for airlines to ease travel for animals comes across as both authentic and urgent.

Raveena's Past Support For Air India

A few months ago she had shown faith in the airline. After Air India's London-bound flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad earlier this year, she had penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in support of the airline and its crew.

She wrote, "New Beginnings ... to rise and fly again against all odds ... to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn, and the crews' welcoming smiles were tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew are bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again."

Akasa Air's Pet Friendly Move

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has been earning praise for introducing a more flexible system. Its guidelines state, "With Pets on Akasa, a total of three pets are allowed on a flight - two pets can be carried in the cabin and one in the cargo compartment. Booking your pet's travel at least 24 hours before your flight is mandatory to ensure adequate preparations."

The clarity and inclusiveness of this policy have made it a hit among pet parents, and Raveena's endorsement has further amplified the conversation about how India's airlines treat animal companions.

What's Next For Raveena

On the professional front, Raveena was last seen in Inn Galiyon Mein. She will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal. She also headlines the upcoming political drama Dynasty, where she plays the daughter of India's Prime Minister who rises to power after his sudden death.