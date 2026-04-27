Karnataka High Court To Ranveer Singh In <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry Row: 'Visit Chamundeshwari Temple In 4 Weeks'

The Karnataka High Court has accepted Ranveer Singh's unconditional apology in the Kantara mimicry case following the submission of his revised affidavit.

The court observed that the matter is likely to be disposed of and directed him to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks.

The Dhurandhar star offered an unconditional apology over the mimicry of the iconic Kantara Daiva scene last month.

In February, Ranveer Singh went to the high court seeking relief after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community through mimicry.

The Karnataka High Court, at the time, had directed authorities not to take any coercive action against the Bollywood star.

The Controversy

Ranveer Singh imitated Kantara's Daiva scene, featuring the film's director and lead star Rishab Shetty, on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 30, 2025.

The actor courted a lot of backlash from the Kannadiga community after his video of mimicking the iconic sequence from the period drama went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh, eventually, addressed the trolling in an Instagram post and apologised for his oversight.

"My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Days ago, Kantara star Rishab Shetty had praised Dhurandhar 2, highlighting "top-notch performances by every single artist", including Ranveer Singh.

#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum.



This isn't just a sequel; it's a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms.



Top-notch performances by every single… pic.twitter.com/ugT7KkksMJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 21, 2026

Previously, Rishab Shetty had indirectly addressed Ranveer Singh's Kantara row at an event. "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us," he had said.

ALSO READ: Rukmini Vasanth At NDTV Yuva 2026: "I Did Anticipate Kantara Chapter 1 To Be As Big As Dhurandhar"