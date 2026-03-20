Nutritionist Who Lost 30 Kg Shares 14 Habits For Weight Loss

Nupuur Patil, a celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert based in Dubai and Mumbai, grabbed much attention on social media for her 30 kg weight loss transformation. In addition to her high-profile clientele, including celebrities, sports stars, and professionals across more than 50 countries, Nupuur is also officially recognised as a sports nutritionist by the Olympic Committee. She specialises in managing conditions such as PCOS, diabetes, gut health, and hormonal imbalances through sustainable, non-restrictive nutrition.

Now, the fitness coach opened up about her sustainable lifestyle changes, which helped her lose 30 kg despite following a "no-diet" approach. Check out the list of unsexy habits that helped her in her weight loss journey:

Nutrition Choices

She revealed focusing on high-protein balanced meals, and home-cooked food rather than extreme restrictions or crash dieting. This included:

Eating the same boring meals on repeat because consistency is more valued by her than creativity. She further emphasised, “Letting myself be bored instead of eating for entertainment.”

Saying “no thanks” more often than I said “just this once”. It helped her in avoiding cravings and irresistible food items.

Not keeping trigger foods at home as she feels “out of sight, out of mouth."

Cooking at home instead of relying on takeout.

Prioritising protein even when I wanted carbs.

Other Lifestyle Habits

For the celebrity nutritionist, transformation meant consistent tracking of calories, steps, and water intake. She also advocated simple daily habits that turned out to be immunity boosters. These are:

Going to bed early instead of scrolling or snacking.

Walking a lot daily, as she believed in “not fancy workouts, just steps”.

Drinking water before she decided she was “hungry”.

Accepting slow progress instead of chasing quick results.

Showing up on bad days and doing the bare minimum anyway.

Repeating simple workouts instead of program-hopping.

Not negotiating with herself every single day, which highlights her dedication to her regular fitness routine.

And finally, being okay with looking “basic” while everyone else chased trends.

In the concluding note, the nutritionist revealed that instead of a glamorous diet or strict restrictions, discipline, repetition, and patience helped her on her drastic weight-loss journey.

Undoubtedly, these consistent, simple dietary and lifestyle choices helped her lose weight over a long period of time.