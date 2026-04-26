Anushka Sharma Styles A Rs 17,000 White Top With A Cartier Watch Worth Lakhs At RCB Vs GT Match

Cricket fans watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the love of the sport, but fashion enthusiasts are tuning in to take casual style cues from Anushka Sharma. As the actor cheers for her husband and ace cricketer, Virat Kohli, she continues to serve looks that are hard to miss.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) faced off in a league match. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB won the game by five wickets. However, while Anushka Sharma was busy cheering for Virat Kohli, our attention was drawn to her outfit - a Sezane top paired with a Cartier watch.

Anushka Sharma Styles A Rs 17,000 Top With A Cartier Watch Worth Lakhs

When Anushka Sharma sits among spectators in a stadium, she often keeps her look relaxed, making a strong case for quiet luxury. A quick search reveals that she was wearing a white ruffle-sleeve top by Sezane. With embroidered long sleeves, a V‑neckline, lace detailing on the sleeves, and a button closure, the top exudes comfort and elegance.

According to the brand's official website, the top is priced at 155 euros (approximately Rs 17,087). She paired it with denim jeans, minimal bracelets, and a Cartier watch.

While the pictures are slightly hazy, a quick search using Google Lens suggests that she was wearing a Panthère de Cartier watch. The collection was designed in the 1980s and is named after the bracelet of the same name.

According to an excerpt from the official website, "Its ultra-flexible structure echoes the movements of the Maison's emblematic animal. Both a watch and a piece of jewellery, it is a versatile fashion icon for women with bold style."

The case is crafted from 18K yellow gold, the crown is set with a blue sapphire, and the silvered dial features blue-steel, sword-shaped hands. The watch is water-resistant up to 30 metres.

While the exact price of Anushka Sharma's watch is not confirmed, the cost of Panthère de Cartier watches in India starts at around Rs 28,00,000 and can go up to Rs 61,50,000, depending on diamond-studded cases and crowns.

Much like always, Anushka Sharma opted for a no-makeup makeup look. Tinted cheeks, a nude-pink lipstick, and subtle neutral eyeshadow completed her effortlessly chic appearance. Side‑parted, blow‑dried hair added the perfect finishing touch.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Makes A Statement In Classic Jeans And A Floral Top Worth Rs 46,000 At IPL 2026