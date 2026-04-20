Anushka Sharma Brings Summer Vibes With Rs 30,000 Floral Cotton Suit At Delhi Airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently papped exiting the Delhi airport in style. The couple was snapped by the paparazzi, and the glimpses gave many pure summer fashion goals. To beat the Delhi heat, the duo opted for simple attire.

Virat picked a casual graphic-printed T-shirt and paired it with loose-fitting denim jeans. He accessorised his look with a pair of funky black sunglasses, a huge tote bag, a smartwatch and comfy sneakers. Anushka, on the other hand, looked stunning even in a simple cotton suit from the label Eka. It's priced at Rs 30,000 on the official website.

Decoding Anushka Sharma's Minimal Look

For the day, Anushka Sharma kept her look extremely minimal. She wore a delicate kurta with floral motifs – a flawless blend of sophisticated details and vibrant patterns. The piece is also perfect for beating the intense heat and ensuring comfortable travel during bright, sunny hours.

The outfit features an all-over pin-tuck design, with delicate, evenly spaced tucks encircling the bodice, adding texture and creating a flattering, structured silhouette. These pin-tucks are meticulously crafted, giving the outfit a refined look while enhancing the overall fit. The rich floral motifs, a boat neckline, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves and a separate cotton-silk lining added oomph to the attire. The kurta was paired with pastel blue flared pants and a green dupatta.

For accessories, she picked a pair of gold earrings, grey faux leather Kolhapuri sandals, a beaded choker necklace, a classic watch and sunglasses.

Her signature subtle makeup, along with centre-parted, loose tresses cascading down her shoulders, finished off her look.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Makes A Statement In Classic Jeans And A Floral Top Worth Rs 46,000 At IPL 2026