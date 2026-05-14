Dubai App's Viral '15-Minute Sheep Delivery' For Eid Divides Internet

As Eid Al Adha approaches in the UAE, a viral LinkedIn post about "15-minute sheep delivery" has sparked both amusement and serious debate online, with many calling it one of the most "Dubai" moments on the internet this year.

The conversation began after Ashpreet Kaur Dev, a Dubai-based marketing specialist, shared a screenshot of Noon's Eid livestock delivery service and praised the campaign's branding strategy. FYI: Noon is an online shopping app in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

"Only noon could make '15 minute sheep delivery' sound normal," she wrote on LinkedIn.

Sheep delivery at noon. Photo: LinkedIn/Ashpreet Kaur Dev

She added, "Noon really does it every time when it comes to festive campaigns, but delivering a freaking sheep in 15 mins is actually insane."

"The funniest part is nobody even reacts to the '15 mins' part anymore because Noon has built such a strong reputation around speed that everyone's just like 'yeah, honestly makes sense'," she wrote.

She ended the post by joking, "Also, this might be the most Dubai screenshot ever taken lol."

The Real Service Behind The Viral Post

The campaign is linked to Eid Al Adha, during which Muslims perform Qurbani or Udhiyah, the ritual sacrifice of livestock after Eid prayers. Meat from the sacrifice is traditionally shared with family, neighbours, and people in need.

According to Khaleej Times, residents in the UAE can now pre-order livestock sacrifices online through platforms including Noon and Careem ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Noon has partnered with Zabehaty, an online butcher service, to offer options including cows, camels, Kashmiri sheep, and Somali sheep, with prices reportedly starting at Dh1,050 (Rs 27,116). However, according to the app, orders must be placed before May 23 or until stocks run out.

Careem is also offering livestock delivery options this year, including goats and sheep at varying price points.

Several users also clarified in the comments section that the campaign is based on pre-booking and scheduled Eid-day delivery, not an actual live 15-minute doorstep livestock drop.

"It is 'pre-order', the Oudhia will not show up to your door on a delivery guy motorcycle!" one person commented.

Another wrote, "It's not a 15-minute delivery. It's a pre-booking service... the animal is then slaughtered on Eid day and delivered to you on your selected date and timing."

One user added humorously, "And obviously, they're not going to bring the whole animal to your door in a delivery box, come on."

From Marketing Praise To Ethical Concerns

While many users admired the campaign's marketing impact, others questioned the growing obsession with ultra-fast delivery culture.

"Sheep delivery for Eid is peak cultural marketing," one person commented.

But not everyone was impressed.

"Poor sheep," another user wrote, while someone else questioned the ethics of turning animals into "business".

"What business? Do animals not have feelings? How can treating like this with an innocent be a business?" the comment read.

Others shifted the focus towards delivery workers and the pressure associated with rapid commerce promises.

"No hate but just something to think about. Do we really need everything delivered within 15 minutes unless it's a medical emergency?" one LinkedIn user asked.

Another lengthy comment highlighted concerns around rider safety and unrealistic expectations created by quick-commerce platforms.

"'15-minute delivery' sounds impressive, but imagine the pressure delivery riders go through to make that happen," the user wrote. "We've all seen riders rushing through traffic, speeding past zebra crossings, and putting themselves and others at risk just to meet unrealistic delivery timelines."

What began as a light-hearted post about branding has now evolved into a wider discussion around modern delivery culture, ethical consumption, labour pressure, and how festive traditions are increasingly moving online.