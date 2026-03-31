How Milind Soman Spent A 'Perfect Weekend' With Wife Ankita Konwar: 20 Km Vaishno Devi Hike, 21 Km Run In Jammu Hills

Whether it's a weekend, a festival, or welcoming the new year, for Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, everything revolves around fitness. The power couple is always striving to break their own records, while many of us consider it a win to wake up in the morning and reach the office with groggy eyes and a grumpy mood.

With his latest post on Instagram on March 30, 2026, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar redefined what a perfect weekend looks like. Before you think that it must have been a getaway to the Maldives or a serene vacation in the lap of the Himalayas, it wasn't.

Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's 'Perfect Weekend'

Taking to Instagram, the couple titled their post "The perfect weekend."

"A 20 km hike up and down to the divine Vaishno Devi temple on Saturday, and a 21 km run in the hills of Jammu on Sunday for the Jammu half (a) marathon!" the text read.

For many people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, a hike up and down to the Vaishno Devi temple is enough to keep them in bed for a couple of days, but Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar felt energised enough to participate in a half-marathon the very next day.

If this is not a testament to fitness, we don't know what is.

During the marathon, the couple faced a few challenges. "The race began with some rain and heavy wind, but I'm happy to have finished in 2 hours and 14 minutes, and my incredible husband finished in 2 hours and 2 minutes," wrote Ankita Konwar on Instagram.

"Legs may have been tired, but hearts were absolutely filled with gratitude," she concluded the post.

The couple posed wearing Assamese gamochas (or gamusas) - white cotton scarves embroidered with red thread. These are often worn during festivals, auspicious occasions, and special events. What could be more auspicious than seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu?

Also Read | Exclusive: Milind Soman's 1 Simple Rule For Couples's Fitness That Actually Works