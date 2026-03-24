Exclusive: Milind Soman's 1 Simple Rule For Couples's Fitness That Actually Works

There are a few public figures in India who have managed to make fitness feel both aspirational and accessible, quite like Milind Soman. From his early days as the face of 90s pop culture to becoming the poster boy of endurance sports, Soman's journey has been less about sculpted abs and more about sustained discipline.

Whether it is running barefoot marathons or advocating for everyday movement, his philosophy has always leaned towards simplicity over spectacle.

A Relationship Built On Movement

In an exclusive interview with NDTVLifestyle, Soman offered a perspective that feels refreshingly grounded in an age where indulgence is often romanticised. His advice to couples was clear: bond over movement, not just food.

"I truly believe that when couples find ways to be active together, it creates a deeper connection, a deeper understanding of what drives the other person, and clarity for both, of what they want from life."

For Soman, fitness is not about synchronised workouts or identical routines. It is about shared intent. With his wife, Ankita Konwar, that balance is evident.

While he gravitates towards endurance activities, she brings in stillness through yoga. The contrast, he says, has strengthened both their approaches rather than dividing them.

"It's not about doing the same thing every time, but about respecting each other's approach to staying healthy," he adds.

Beyond Junk Food Dates

The idea is simple but telling. Many relationships, especially in urban India, are built around dining out, late-night snacking, or weekend indulgences. Soman gently challenges this norm, suggesting that couples replace at least some of these habits with shared physical activities.

It does not need to be dramatic. A walk, a hike, a swim, or even exploring a new neighbourhood on foot can become rituals that strengthen both physical and emotional health. Over time, these habits, he believes, evolve into a lifestyle that keeps couples "stronger, happier, and more connected".

Milind's Fitness Routine

Interestingly, for someone often labelled a fitness icon, Soman's own routine is far from rigid.

"Well, I don't go to a gym, and I don't have a personal trainer. Some weeks I run three or four times, and some weeks I don't run at all."

Instead, his approach revolves around consistency in movement rather than intensity. Walking almost every day, swimming when possible, and doing basic strength exercises like push-ups, squats, and planks form the backbone of his routine. Even while travelling, he makes it a point to "find a way to move".

It is this lack of rigidity that makes his philosophy accessible. Fitness, in his world, adapts to life, not the other way around.

Milind's Advice On Starting A Fitness Journey, Especially For Women

For women navigating busy urban lifestyles, Soman's advice is pragmatic. Start small.

He suggests "beginning with manageable distances like 3 km, gradually building up to 5 km or 10 km. The idea is not to chase extremes but to cultivate consistency." Over time, he notes, many women who started small have gone on to complete distances as demanding as 100 km.

It is a reminder that fitness journeys are rarely linear, but they are always cumulative.

From Swimmer To Symbol

Long before he became a fitness icon, Soman was a national-level swimmer, having started at the age of nine. That early introduction to sport laid the foundation for a life centred around movement.

The transition from athlete to supermodel, and eventually to a public advocate for fitness, may seem unconventional, but in hindsight, it feels almost inevitable. Even during his phase as the "Made in India" heartthrob, there was an undercurrent of discipline that would later define his public persona.

Pinkathon: More Than A Run, A Quiet Revolution

If there is one initiative that encapsulates Soman's vision, it is Pinkathon. What began as a women-only running event has steadily evolved into a nationwide movement encouraging women to prioritise their health.

From first-time runners to visually impaired participants, from mothers running with babies to grandmothers in sarees, Pinkathon has consistently challenged the stereotypes around who fitness is for.

Its growth has been equally telling. With participation expanding across cities and thousands of women joining in, the event has moved beyond being just a marathon. It is now a community that promotes physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

What sets Pinkathon apart is its emphasis on inclusivity. It is not designed for elite athletes but for everyone.

Participants range from beginners to seasoned runners, with special focus on making the event accessible to those often excluded from mainstream fitness narratives. Baby-wearing mothers, elderly women, and those with disabilities all find space here.

In doing so, the initiative quietly redefines what strength looks like.

Fitness As A Lifelong Conversation

Beyond routines and runs, Soman also touched upon the importance of conversations, especially around women's health. In many parts of India, these discussions are still muted or avoided. Platforms like Pinkathon, he believes, help normalise them.

His own life reflects a blend of perspectives shaped across generations, something he also explores in his book. With a 26-year age gap between his mother and his wife, he has observed how attitudes towards health and wellbeing evolve, yet remain deeply connected.

A Lifestyle, Not A Phase

At its core, Soman's message is simple. Fitness is not a short-term goal or a seasonal pursuit. It is a lifestyle.

It shapes not just the body, but also the mind and, as he suggests, even relationships. In a culture that often oscillates between extremes, his emphasis on balance, consistency, and shared experiences feels both timely and necessary