Soha Ali Khan Says A DIY Hair Hack Left Her With Red Scalp: "Burnt A Layer Of My Skin"

Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, talks about a number of subjects - from hair and skincare to parenthood, pregnancy, and weight loss. The recent episode featured actor Kritika Kamra and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.

Soha asked Kritika how she washes her hair, and the conversation shifted to scalp health and DIY Indian oils, masks, and hacks that many of us were told were good for strong, shiny, and healthy locks.

Soha Ali Burnt Her Scalp Skin With A DIY Haircare Hack

Yianni said, "There is no recipe that works for everyone. We need to understand what we put on our hair and scalp in order for us to address the problem we have."

He added that the process can be therapeutic for some people, but not so much for others. The conversation then shifted to homemade remedies. For example, many people put on an egg mask. However, the expert suggested asking yourself if it helps your hair or your hair condition. "Are you doing it because it helps or just following a trend?" he asked.

It is similar to reading the ingredients list when you are buying a shampoo to understand what's in there and what should not be in it.

Soha Ali Khan shared that she has put some weird stuff on her skin. "I put a little too much apple cider vinegar on my scalp, and it was red, and I probably burnt a layer of my skin off," she added.

Yianni added that he is not opposed to trying things, but only once. One must see if the homemade masks or oils are actually helpful, and if they are not, you should not continue with them.

To this, Kritika Kamra added that she does not try DIY hacks. She does not think that something that is good for you to eat will also work as a mask for your hair or nourish your scalp.

Kritika Kamra And Soha Ali Khan Hate Oiling Their Hair

"I know so much about scalp now. I feel so many things we were told growing up are actually not doing anything," Kritika said at the beginning of the segment.

Sharing a cultural DIY hack that does not work for her, she added that she does not like oiling. "I just think that there are so many better scalp treatments available to us now than just applying oil," Kritika shared.

"I am lazy, and I hate sleeping with oil in my scalp, so I used to skip it often," she said, adding, "I do love a champi for how it feels, how relaxing it is, and for blood circulation, etc. But I don't think it did much for my scalp."

Soha added that oiling is a crucial part of our tradition and culture. It is almost like a bonding ritual between a mother and her child, but she hated it too. "I hated the tightly pleated hairstyle after oiling."

Yianni shared that one of his celebrity clients told him that she hated oiling as her mother would braid her hair after, and she had to go to school like that. "And it's trauma," he said, laughing.

Soha agreed and backed the trauma claim. She said that hair is such a crucial part of your personality and confidence, and kids are mean at school. "It's not a glamorous look to pull off, but it is also not necessary for healthy hair," she added.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for everyone and every problem. A mix of DIY, science-backed products, and supplements can help you keep your locks shiny and your scalp healthy.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Asks Hairstylist The Right Way To Wash Hair, Prevent Hair Fall