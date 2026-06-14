Taylor Swift's Rs 9.4 Lakh Ruby-Diamond Ring At Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nods To 'Jaipur's Regal Legacy'

Taylor Swift had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. The singer-songwriter made history by becoming the youngest woman ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For the special evening, the pop icon chose a look that felt elegant, polished and perfectly suited to the occasion. She stepped onto the red carpet in a black floral Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton. From afar, the dress looked simple and classic, but a closer look revealed colourful embroidered flowers scattered across the fabric. The fitted corset-style bodice gave the gown structure, while the draped skirt and thigh-high slit added a modern touch.

But hidden among all the floral details was a jewellery choice that quietly brought an Indian connection to the look.

Taylor Swift's Rs 9.4 Lakh Ruby-Diamond Ring

On Taylor Swift's hand sat a striking ruby and diamond ring from Indian luxury jewellery house Amrapali Jewels. The piece, known as the Rajasthan 18-karat Diamond and Ruby Ring, instantly stood out thanks to its bold design and vibrant centre stone.

The ring featured a 2.41-carat oval ruby set in 18-karat gold and surrounded by sparkling rose-cut diamonds arranged in a floral halo pattern. The deep pink-red ruby became the focal point of the piece, while the diamonds added vintage charm and old-world craftsmanship. According to Amrapali Jewels' official website, the ring is priced at $9,900 (approximately Rs 9.4 lakh).

Taking to Instagram, Amrapali Jewels wrote,"In a nod to Jaipur's regal legacy, Taylor Swift graced the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in a breathtaking luminous ruby and diamond ring from Amrapali Jewels, a true dreamlike tribute to royal Indian craftsmanship."

Taylor Swift wisely kept the rest of her jewellery minimal. She paired the statement ring with delicate citrine drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Her beauty look stayed true to her signature style. The pop star wore her classic red lipstick, soft eye makeup and a loosely swept-up hairstyle that felt relaxed and effortless. Her nails, in a deep maroon shade, also matched the mood of the evening.

The result was a look that balanced fashion, personal style and subtle craftsmanship.

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