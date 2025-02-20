Inside Karan Wahi's Newly Opened Rich Bohemian Restaurant, Slay Bar And Kitchen In Dubai

Many celebrities turned entrepreneurs by investing in some of the businesses, and now there's a new addition to the list. Television actor Karan Wahi, who is known for his chocolate boy image in the TV industry, has marked his debut in the business industry by opening a restaurant in Dubai.

Bringing the boho vibes to Dubai's DIFC area, Karan Wahi partnered with hospitality expert Yatin Kukreja and opened a restaurant named Slay Bar and Kitchen. The restaurant is inspired by a boho-chic theme with an all-day dining venue that aims to bring the best of culinary influences from around the globe in a sophisticated setting. The restaurant boasts a decor that gives rich vibes that are perfectly complemented by warm lights, making it an inviting and welcoming place. The neutral shade of the furniture adds more to the beauty of the restaurant. The 180-seat space offers both indoor and outdoor seating for people, making it a comfortable space.

The interior of the restaurant is ideally picked in different hues of beige topped with various bright shades of grey, white and a few tones of black.

Coming to the menu, the restaurant offers an array of delectable dishes that are a must-try. From small plates, burgers, pizza, and more. You will also find some delicious Indian dishes like Keema Pao, Dal Fry, and others that will leave you truly satisfied.

Karan Wahi's restaurant is a blend of comfort and elegance, and when in Dubai, don't miss grabbing a bite here.

