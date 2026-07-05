New Dad Vivek Dahiya On Battling Viral Infection: 'Could Not Take Any Chances'

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi welcomed twin baby boys on May 26 after nearly ten years of marriage. In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Vivek revealed that he was down with a viral infection, which stopped him from spending time with his kids. The actor shared the extra precautions they took to avoid passing on the illness to their newborns.

Vivek Dahiya On Battling Viral Infection Amid Parenting Duties

Vivek said, "I have a cold and a sore throat. I have been sneezing, I have been coughing and I have been down with a viral infection for the past two days. It is not an ideal situation right now because we have two small guests in our house - our babies, who are extremely susceptible to any kind of virus or infection."

The actor further shared that he is being extremely cautious and is avoiding going near his babies. He mentioned that the biggest shift he has noticed about himself after becoming a father is in how he handles illness. Earlier, he would not worry much when he fell sick, but now his first instinct is to protect his newborns.

"Usually, I do not take antibiotics. I refrain from medicines because I feel that if you just rest it out, you will get better automatically. Antibiotics somewhere or other affect your immunity over a long period of time. But right now, I could not have taken any chances. I want to recover as soon as possible and be around my babies. So I took a course of antibiotics and I have taken Kada, which again I never used to take,” he added.

Vivek Dahiya stated that he is just resting and hopes to recover soon so he can once again hold his babies.

The next day, Vivek Dahiya shared a health update, revealing that he had fully recovered. However, his mother-in-law has now been affected by the virus. Divyanka also shared that their younger son has been sneezing a little, so they are trying to keep him safe.

Sharing her remedy for the viral infection, the actress said that she had prepared a carom seeds pouch, which she had been rubbing on her child's back and chest.

"What I am doing is to heat this in the pan and rub it on his back and front. We can also roast it and bring it near his nose and make the baby smell it. It is very effective. I noticed that the baby was crying, he was sneezing, he was coughing but as soon as I made him smell it, there was calmness and his breathing eased. So you can try this at home. This is good not only for kids but also for elders," she added.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and got married on July 8, 2016. After 10 years of marriage, they are now parents to twin boys.

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