'<i>Paap Lagega Ravana</i> Ki Entry Miss <i>Kar Di</i>': Badshah Rates <i>Ramayana</i> 6 Out Of 5

Ahead of the grand release of Ramayana today, rapper-singer Badshah shared his “spellbound” review on his Instagram handle.

Mesmerised by the performances and the background score, Badshah said, “Dosto, aap se kuch share karna hai. Kaun si aisi scene hai jise dekh kar aapke rongte nahi khade ho jayenge? Kaun si aisi scene hai jiski aap tareef nahi karenge? Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi aur Ravi Dubey have nailed the characters. Jatayu stole the show.”

Badshah cheekily added, “Mujhe paap lagega, maine Ravana ki entry scene miss kar di (God will curse me, I have missed Ravana's entry in the film).” He also said that Yash, as Ravana, was menacing.

Thanking producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, Badshah said they lived up to their words and retained the dignity of Indian cinema.

Badshah had rated the film 6 out of 5 before the world watched it today.

In the comments section, Badshah wrote, "SPECIAL SPECIAL MENTION MR MUKESH CHABRA, how could i forget. The man is on fire. I mean what eye is he blessed with. Casting so on point. Lara as kekai and Ravi Dubey for Laxman is absolutely genius amongst others."

Ahead of the release of Ramayana, superstar Allu Arjun wished the team success with a message. Underscoring the film's cultural value and attempt to raise the bar of Indian cinema, Allu Arjun wrote, "My best wishes to the entire Ramayana team. It's not just a movie. It's a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt."

"Let's all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory," he added.

'Jai Sri Ram,' he concluded his message with these words.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.