Rs 20 Lakh, Chinese Stocks Bet: Money Trail Revealed In Twisha Sharma's Death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case has revealed a striking financial angle that includes a Rs 20-lakh investment portfolio of the victim, accused Samarth Singh's plan to invest the money into the Chinese stock markets, and her refusal to do so.

According to new details emerging from the CBI chargesheet, the investigation revealed that Twisha had a demat account containing equity investments with a market value of approximately Rs 20 lakh. After accused Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh came to know about this, they allegedly pressured her to transfer the money.

The chargesheet claims that a joint account in the names of Samarth and Twisha was opened at the State Bank of India's Bagmugaliya branch on April 7, 2026, allegedly for this purpose. But Twisha refused. According to the CBI, she maintained that the money belonged to her father. The chargesheet alleges that her refusal became another reason for her being "continuously subjected to mental cruelty" by the two accused.

What makes the Rs 20-lakh trail particularly significant is an alleged conversation Twisha had just hours before her death. The CBI chargesheet says Twisha called her friend Rashi Abrol at around 7:51 pm on May 12, 2026. During the conversation, she allegedly said that she had decided to come back and told Rashi that Samarth was pressuring her to transfer her investment so that he could invest the money in the "Chinese Share Market".

She died the same day.

The chargesheet treats the financial pressure as part of the alleged cruelty Twisha faced at her matrimonial home. Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has also spoken about the alleged pressure over the money. "Twisha had those Rs 20 lakh in the account. A few days after the wedding, Samarth started pressuring her, saying, 'I want this money.' He said they could get double the profit from China. Both the mother and son were pressuring Twisha," Navnidhi Sharma said.

The CBI chargesheet also details allegations of humiliation after Twisha lost her job. According to the agency, Twisha told her parents that Samarth would mock her over losing her employment and allegedly told her "Tujhe to English bolni bhi nahi aati, isliye teri naukri chali gayi (You can't even speak English, that's why you lost your job)."

The CBI alleges that these remarks were made with the intention of causing her mental cruelty. But the allegations described in the chargesheet go beyond arguments over money and employment. Investigators say Twisha had also told her parents that she felt she was under constant surveillance by both accused at her matrimonial home.

The Demat account could now emerge as one of the key pieces in the prosecution's narrative.

The Rs 20-lakh allegation assumes greater significance because the CBI has specifically told the court that its investigation is not over as far as the alleged financial demands are concerned. In its final report/first chargesheet, the investigating agency told the court that further investigation would examine aspects relating to the alleged demand for dowry and dowry death.

The CBI has also told the court that potentially crucial digital evidence is still awaited. According to the chargesheet, extraction of data from Twisha's primary phone could reveal incriminating material against the accused, possible involvement of other persons or even identify new witnesses. The extraction report was awaited when the first chargesheet was filed.