Tourists Thrashed, Harassed For 2 Hours Over 8-Year-Old's Shorts At Pune Fort

Pune and its outskirts are dotted by forts built by Maratha kings including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Over the years, these forts have served as popular tourist spots, with thousands of people visiting every year in hopes of enjoying themselves. But last weekend, one such leisurely trip turned out to be a source of horror for some tourists, allegedly for wearing what others decided were "inappropriate" clothes.

Pune's Haveli Police have registered a case against nine individuals for assaulting tourists over their clothes at the Sinhagad Fort and intimidating people for two hours on August 16 - a day after India celebrated its 80th Independence Day.

According to Pune Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill, the dispute started when a young man and another group of people stopped a family asking why their 8-year-old daughter was wearing shorts.

"An argument ensued, and the person was assaulted," the police officer said.

The attackers, according to officials, claimed to be members of the 'Fort Conservation Society'.

On August 16, when the fort was experiencing a weekend surge in crowd, the alleged members of this group spotted people, including the minor, wearing shorts. A case of moral policing ensued, with the attackers confronting the people and saying that they were wearing 'inappropriate' clothes.

Soon, the confrontation turned into a physical assault, when the group started to beat up the tourists. They did not even spare women, children or the elderly, who were subjected to mistreatment and physical assault.

According to eyewitnesses, it was not a fleeting incident. The assault went on for nearly two hours, creating an atmosphere of horror for tourists who scrambled to save themselves.

Upon receiving complaints, the Haveli Police swung into action and registered a criminal case against nine named individuals involved in the matter.

Further investigations are underway to ensure the perpetrators are punished.

In recent years, Pune has seen a surge in self-styled "fort conservation" groups that claim to preserve the structures' histories and clean them. However, some of these groups have started to frame their own rules, with locals and tourists saying that they often dictate what to wear and how to behave inside the forts.

(With inputs from Avinash Pawar)