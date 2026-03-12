These 3 Simple Tips Can Help You Preserve And Build Lean Mass After 35

Maintaining muscle mass gets harder as we get older. Natural changes in hormones and metabolism around the mid-30s facilitate the loss of lean muscle, a condition known as sarcopenia. However, experts claim that the proper mix of smart nutrition and resistance training can help maintain and even increase muscle mass well into old age.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains that nutrition not only involves what you eat but also when you eat. Muscle protein synthesis is stimulated, and growth and repair are encouraged when 20–30 grams of high-quality protein are consumed within 1–2 hours of a workout. Eggs, dairy, lean meats, tofu and lentils are good options.

According to Batra, pre-workout protein is equally important. A light snack, like Greek yoghurt or a handful of nuts, should be had 30 to 60 minutes before a workout to help prevent muscle breakdown and improve resistance training effectiveness.

Carbohydrates are also necessary for energy and recovery. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains maintain exercise performance by replenishing glycogen stores. Consuming protein at three to five different meals a day guarantees a consistent supply of amino acids for continuous muscle regeneration.

While healthy fats, such as those found in avocado, olive oil and almonds, help maintain the hormone balance necessary for muscle preservation, water intake promotes performance and recovery.

After 35, maintaining muscle health involves more than simply lifting weights; it also involves combining resistance exercise with well-timed meals. Adults can prevent sarcopenia, sustain strength and maintain lean mass for years to come by carefully planning their intake of protein, carbohydrates, water and healthy fats.

The nutritionist recently shared a delicious dish for a 25-gram protein power lunch with paneer. "If you have paneer at home... turn it into a 25g protein power meal," Batra wrote on Instagram at the time.

According to Batra, the Paneer Besan Cheela recipe calls for "just smart food combining," which negates the need for protein powder and complex cooking techniques.

Muscle preserving formula, Batra mentions, “Smart Meal Timing + Resistance Training = Stronger, Healthier Muscles.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.