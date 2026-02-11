"Muscle Is Metabolic Medicine," Doctor Explains The Importance Of Strength Training

Building muscle mass is a pivotal aspect of overall health, and its importance cannot be overstated. Having strong muscles not only enhances physical appearance but also helps maintain functional ability and mobility. Muscles act as a reservoir for protein, helping regulate blood sugar levels and metabolism. Muscle mass is also closely linked to bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares that resistance training is key to building muscle mass. Incorporating it into your lifestyle can improve insulin sensitivity, joint health and cognitive function. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Muscle is metabolic medicine - most people underestimate how powerful it really is."

Importance Of Muscle Mass

Better insulin sensitivity

Maintaining high muscle mass is critical for better insulin sensitivity. Muscles act as the body's primary glucose sink, helping regulate blood sugar, reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and manage metabolic health.

Stores glucose

With nearly 400g of storage capacity, higher muscle mass improves insulin sensitivity and helps prevent blood sugar spikes. It also lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Better ageing

Muscle mass directly impacts mobility, metabolic health and independence, thereby helping you age better. Adequate muscle supports joint health, strengthens bones and improves balance to prevent falls.

Stronger bones

Active muscles pull on bone tissue during movement, stimulating the remodelling process that increases bone density. This consistent, targeted tension helps counteract age-related bone loss and reduces fracture risk.

Higher calorie burn

While fat stores energy, muscle consumes it. Muscle tissue burns roughly 6 to 7 calories per pound daily at rest. Increased muscle mass raises your resting metabolic rate, helping with long-term weight management.

Ways To Build Muscle Mass

1. Strength training

Strength training builds muscle mass by creating microscopic tears in muscle fibres through resistance exercises. This prompts the body to repair and strengthen them. The process increases protein synthesis, resulting in thicker and stronger muscle fibres.

2. Nutrition

It is advised to consume 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to support muscle repair and growth. High-quality sources include eggs, lean meat, dairy and legumes.

3. Caloric surplus

To gain muscle, you need to consume more calories than you burn. Focus on nutrient-dense foods that provide adequate energy for training and muscle recovery.

4. Recovery and sleep

Muscle growth occurs during rest, so ensure you get 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep. Rest specific muscle groups for 48 to 72 hours before training them again.

Building muscle is not just about aesthetics – it is a long-term investment in strength, metabolism and healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.