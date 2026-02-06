8 Strength Training Exercises For Seniors To Improve Bone Health

Strength training exercises are those physical activities that help to improve muscle strength and endurance by forcing muscles to contract against external resistance (weights, bands, or body weight). The National Health Service (NHS) states that strength exercises can be done at home to improve your health and mobility. Some of the most common strength exercises include squats, deadlifts, push-ups, rows, and overhead presses, which target major muscle groups. Strength training exercises can also be beneficial for seniors.

They help to improve both muscle as well as bone strength as they increase density, and reduce fracture risk in vulnerable areas like the hips, spine, and wrists. Here are some strength training exercises for seniors that can help to improve bone health.

Strength Training Exercises For Seniors

1. Sit-to-Stand Squats

Sit-to-stand exercise replicates daily movements like rising from a chair. It targets the lower body to boost bone density in the hips and legs. Start by sitting in a sturdy chair with feet hip-width apart, then stand up slowly using your legs while keeping your back straight, and lower back down in a controlled way. Perform 8-12 reps of this exercise. It applies gentle load to bones, improving strength without equipment.

2. Wall Push-Ups

Wall push-ups are a beginner-friendly exercise that strengthens the upper body, chest, and shoulders while loading the arms and spine for better bone health. Stand at arm's length from a wall, place hands shoulder-width apart at chest height, bend elbows to lean in, then push back. Try to perform this for 10 reps. This reduces the risk of falls by building upper-body strength that is required for stability.

3. Seated Leg Lifts

Seated leg lifts focus on hip and thigh bones. It is beneficial for seniors who are prone to hip fractures as it isolates the hip flexors without standing stress. Sit tall in a chair, extend one leg straight out, hold for 3-5 seconds and then lower slowly. Repeat this 10 times per leg. This weight-bearing move signals bone cells to grow denser tissue, enhancing balance.

4. Bridge Pose

This exercise, fortifies the glutes, lower back, and spine by lifting the pelvis against gravity. Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat, then lift hips toward the ceiling while squeezing glutes, hold 5 seconds and then lower your body. Do this for 8-10 reps. It improves spinal bone strength and core stability for better mobility.

5. Resistance Band Rows

Band rows, which is a pull movement, target the back and posture muscles. It indirectly supports the shoulder and spine bones by countering forward slouch common in ageing. Sit or stand holding a resistance band at waist height, pull handles toward your ribs while squeezing shoulder blades, then release. Do this for 10-12 reps. It helps to build pulling strength to improve alignment and fracture resistance.

6. Chair Heel Raises

Heel helps to strengthen calf muscles and load the legs and ankles. It is important for bone health in lower extremities and fall prevention. Stand behind a chair for support, rise onto toes lifting heels, hold briefly and then lower. Repeat this for 12-15 times. The repetitive impact stimulates bone formation in the tibia and femur.

7. Overhead Arm Raises

Overhead presses improve upper-body bone density in the shoulders and wrists using light dumbbells or water bottles. Sit or stand, hold weights at shoulder height, palms forward, then press arms overhead without locking elbows and then lower slowly. Do this for 8-10 reps. This vertical loading mimics functional reaches, reducing osteoporosis-related risks.

8. Single-Leg Stands

Single-leg stands enhance ankle and hip bones by challenging stability muscles. It is known to increase bone mineral density over time. Hold a chair, stand on one leg for 20-30 seconds and then switch sides. Repeat this 3 times per side. This exercise reduces risks of fracture from everyday stumbles.

Incorporating these exercises into a routine can yield benefits for bone health, muscle preservation, and quality of life. Start slow and then progress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.