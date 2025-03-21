How To Choose The Right Weight For Strength Training

If you want to reduce body fat, increase lean muscle mass, burn more calories and tone your body, strength training is the right choice for you. Strength training or resistance training is not just about building muscles. Studies suggest that strength training can boost your metabolism. It also helps you become stronger, lowers the risk of injuries, improves heart health, and strengthens your bones. Additionally, strength training also reduces the risk of falls and injuries. However, strength training is not as simple as you think. A common question that every beginner has is "How much weight should I lift?" Keep reading to know all the details that will help you get started.

How much weight should you lift?

Choosing the right weight for strength training involves several considerations including your fitness levels, diet and more. While working out it is important to ensure that you challenge your muscles effectively while preventing injuries and maintaining proper form.

Choose a weight you can lift 10-12 times with moderate difficulty. If you can easily do more than 10 reps, it's likely too light for you. Conversely, if you can't reach at least 8 reps, it's probably too heavy.

As you're about to complete a set of exercises, you should feel a sense of exertion. For example, you should feel a little challenged to complete that set around repetition seven.

Other tips to consider

Evaluate your current fitness level. As a beginner, you may need lighter weights to learn proper techniques, while more experienced lifters can handle heavier loads.

If you're new to a specific exercise, first perform the movement with the correct form without adding weight.

Pay attention to how your body responds during and after the workout.

Take rest for recovery after workouts

For best results, it is important to understand how your body responds to workouts. Your choice of weight may vary depending on your strength, fitness goals, muscle mass and others. Adjust your weight accordingly for your specific goals. For example, some individuals can perform a single set of 12 to 15 repetitions easily while some might struggle finishing even 10 repetitions.

Try these tips to ensure that you are lifting appropriate weight that supports your strength training goals while minimizing the risk of injury.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.