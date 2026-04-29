Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Dust Storm, More Showers Expected Today

Intense dust storms were followed by rain in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, bringing relief from the punishing heat wave that pushed temperatures to as high as 44.5 degrees Celsius this week.

Dark clouds hovered over the region as storms and rain began in the early hours as western disturbances triggered atmospheric activity that pulled down temperatures with an hour. This comes at a time Delhi has been under a 'Yellow alert' for heatwaves

The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius, is now likely to settle closer to 38 degrees Celsius following the showers.