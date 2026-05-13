Several Flights Diverted As Rain, Hail Hit Delhi-NCR

Rain and hail hit parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas on Wednesday evening, affecting flight traffic at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least nine flights were diverted from Delhi and Chandigarh airports to the Jaipur International Airport.

The flights that were diverted included IndiGo's flight numbers IX 5256, 6E 851, 6E 710, 6E 6613, 3U 9651, 6E 6183 and 6E 698 and Air India's AI 2890 and AI 2910.

The Jaipur airport's administration has made arrangements to receive the affected passengers.

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory, warning passengers that extended wait times are expected.

"Travel Advisory! Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," the carrier said in a post on X.

"Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding," it added.

Air India said in its travel advisory that weather conditions have impacted its flights in the national capital.

Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status at the following link before heading to the airport: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html, Thank you," it wrote on X.

Delhi's Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that thunderstorms and rain would bring the temperature down in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The IMD issued an orange alert ('be prepared'), warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph over several parts of Delhi, including Central, East, North East, North West, South, South East, South West and West Delhi, reported PTI.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled below normal at most weather stations. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.

Also read: Delhi Records Above-Normal Night Temperature, Rain Alert issued

Minimum temperatures remained above normal at some stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday.