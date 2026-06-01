Weather Updates Today LIVE: A drastic fall in temperatures kept Delhi cooler than normal on Sunday, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal.
The city received 0.9 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, while no rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
Weather experts attributed the cooler conditions to rain and thunderstorm activity associated with an ongoing western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan.
"The rain and thunderstorm activity over Delhi-NCR is due to the influence of an active western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan," weather experts said.
The temperature is expected to gradually rise from today as the current spell of rain activity weakens and moves away from the region.
"For the first week of June, no heatwave conditions are likely over Delhi," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.
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Today Temperature: Weather Office Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In UP, Rajasthan And Southern States
India is witnessing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds as the monsoon steadily progresses across the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.
Delhi is likely to experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, providing some relief from the hot and humid conditions, IMD said.
IMD Gujarat Weather Alert LIVE: Gujarat Likely To Witness Isolated To Scattered Rainfall, Thunderstorms Over Next Six Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Pradeep Sharma on Sunday said Gujarat is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall over the next six days, with thunderstorms also expected across the state during the period.
Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Pradeep Sharma said a Western Disturbance was currently influencing weather conditions, resulting in scattered rainfall in parts of the state.
"Presently, among the current weather systems, there is a Western Disturbance, due to which scattered rainfall was recorded yesterday. Light to moderate rain was observed in the Gujarat region, while light rain was recorded in Saurashtra," Sharma said.
The IMD scientist said rainfall activity is expected to continue in Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch over the coming days.
Himachal Pradesh Weather Today LIVE: Pleasant Weather, Pre-Monsoon Showers Trigger Massive Tourist Rush In Shimla
Pleasant weather, cool mountain breezes and recent pre-monsoon showers have triggered a massive influx of tourists to Shimla, with visitors from across the country flocking to the Himachal Pradesh capital to escape the intense summer heat in the plains.
The recent pre-monsoon showers in the region have further dropped the mercury, making the capital city of Himachal Pradesh a prime destination for travellers from all corners of the country.
Tourists from states like Gujarat, where temperatures have been soaring past 40 degrees Celsius, have arrived in large numbers to experience the chilly mountain air and panoramic landscapes.
Weather Updates LIVE: Weather Office Says Heatwave Subsided; Rain Cools Down Several States, Causes Disruption In Uttarakhand
Overcast skies, along with sporadic rainfall, prevailed in several states on Sunday, keeping the mercury subdued in most parts, as the India Meteorological Department said heatwave conditions have abated in the country.
The national capital witnessed a drastic fall in temperatures, with weather experts attributing the cooler conditions to rain and thunderstorm activity associated with an ongoing western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan.
The IMD forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with squally wind speed of up to 90 kmph over northwest, central and adjoining east India. It also said the northwest monsoon may advance into parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next three-four days.
Meanwhile, heavy downpour and adverse weather conditions triggered disruptions across Uttarakhand, leading to the temporary suspension of the Kedarnath Yatra and leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded. The restriction was lifted later in the day as rains ceased and weather conditions improved.