Weather Updates Today LIVE: A drastic fall in temperatures kept Delhi cooler than normal on Sunday, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal.

The city received 0.9 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, while no rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Weather experts attributed the cooler conditions to rain and thunderstorm activity associated with an ongoing western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan.

"The rain and thunderstorm activity over Delhi-NCR is due to the influence of an active western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan," weather experts said.

The temperature is expected to gradually rise from today as the current spell of rain activity weakens and moves away from the region.

"For the first week of June, no heatwave conditions are likely over Delhi," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

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