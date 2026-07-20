Ex-Andhra Speaker Thammineni Seetharam's Family Named In Land Fraud Case

Trouble has mounted for former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker and senior YSRCP leader Thammineni Seetharam as Srikakulam Police launched an investigation into an alleged land fraud case involving forged documents, fake death certificates, and fabricated legal heir records.

Police have named 13 persons in the case, including members of Seetharam's family, and arrested eight accused.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy said that a 900-square-yard vacant land parcel at Chapuram Gram Panchayat limits was allegedly targeted by a group that created fake documents to establish false ownership claims.

"The accused allegedly prepared a fake death certificate showing that the original landowner had died and created fabricated family and heirship documents to illegally transfer ownership," he said.

Police alleged that an unrelated person was projected as a family member to complete the registration process, after which the property was registered in the name of Tammineni Venkata Sriramulu Chiranjeevi Nag alias Nani, son of Tammineni Seetharam.

"Fake documents, including death certificates and family certificates, were created to show false ownership. The investigation is focused on identifying the role of every person involved in the conspiracy," Reddy said.

The arrested accused include Adabala Rajani, Telugu Satish Kumar, Salipilli Lakshmana Rao, Mudadla Upendra Kumar, Jegurupati Upendra Rao, Mamidi Gopalakrishna, Sambhana Sambasiva Rao and Kuna Peddiraju, police said.

Fake rubber stamps and mobile phones allegedly used in the crime were also seized during the investigation.

Police said the investigation revealed that witness signatures required during registration were allegedly obtained from persons who had no direct connection with the property owners.

"The role of the concerned Sub-Registrar is also being examined for allegedly registering the documents based on forged records," he said.

Reddy confirmed that the police are probing the alleged involvement of Seetharam, his wife, Tammineni Vani, and their son.

"If the investigation establishes collusion, action will be taken according to law," he said.

Police suspect that the accused may have attempted similar land-related frauds elsewhere and appealed to property owners to remain alert, especially in cases involving vacant lands.