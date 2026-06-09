Hyderabad Woman's Emotional Conversation With Son Sparks Debate On Working Parenthood

A Hyderabad woman's emotional account of a conversation with her young son has resonated with many people online, sparking discussions about the challenges of balancing work and parenting. Lavanya Vaddanam shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke in her local language about an incident involving her seven-year-old son. English text overlaid on the video translated her words for viewers.

According to Lavanya, the incident began one morning before her son left for school. He asked if they could make a greeting card together when he returned home in the evening. She agreed and promised that they would do it.

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However, Lavanya later got delayed at work. By the time she reached her parents' house, picked up her son and returned home, it was already quite late. She noticed that he appeared upset.

When she asked him why he looked dull, her son responded by asking whether he or her office was more important to her, Lavanya recalled.

The question surprised her. She immediately told him that it was a strange question and assured him that he was more important to her than anything else. She also asked whether he did not already know that.

Despite her response, the conversation stayed on her mind. Lavanya said she wondered why she had to explain something that she believed her son already understood.

Before her son went to bed that night, Lavanya sat down with him and spoke about the demands of her work. She explained that sometimes her job caused delays and that it was a part of her work. She told him she needed him to understand that, but added that those delays did not mean he was any less important to her. She assured him that he was the most important person in her life.

Social Media Reaction

The video received several reactions on social media, with many users saying they could relate to the emotional challenges that come with balancing professional responsibilities and parenting.

One user commented, "I completely understand that you have a lot of responsibilities and commitments, and I truly admire how much you do."

Another user noted, "Excellent! It is great to explain things to children."