'No Charge For You': Border Roads Organisation Helps Stranded Bike Rider, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming video showcasing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel helping a stranded biker has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by a moto vlogger named Rahgir Ankit, the clip titled, 'Asking for help from Border Road Organisation', shows him approaching a BRO workshop and requesting if his bike could be repaired, as no mechanic was able to work on it.

"Sir, I have come from Delhi but my bike is facing some difficulty, and the brake is not working, so if you can please repair/weld it," Ankit can be heard explaining to the BRO personnel.

Initially, the personnel explained that they typically do not perform this type of welding work. However, after assessing the motorcycle's condition and understanding the rider's situation, they decided to assist immediately.

After the officials agreed to help him, Ankit asked how much the repair would cost. However, instead of providing a quote, the BRO staff member smiled and stated that he would not be charged a penny as it was a government department, not a civil workshop.

Afterwards, a mechanic is seen working on Ankit's motorcycle to resolve the issue so he can safely continue his journey. "If no one is around you, the security forces of India will look after you," he captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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BRO And Its Work

Since its inception in 1960, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built over 64,100 km of roads, 1,179 bridges, seven tunnels and 22 airfields across India's border areas and in friendly neighbouring countries. The critical border infrastructure, built by the BRO drives socio-economic development in these remotest border regions.

True to its motto 'Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam', which means "through hard work, all things are possible", BRO is readily available to work in any terrain, ranging from the Himalayan glaciers where oxygen is limited to the river valleys where torrents make any construction difficult.

In the two-year period from 2024 to 2025, BRO dedicated 250 infrastructure projects, marking a major milestone in strategic border development. Through overseas infrastructure in Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, BRO supports regional connectivity and strategic partnerships.