Actor Rasika Dugal Swears By This Simple Hack That Helps Her Skin Look Healthy And Glowing

Exercising every day comes with a myriad of benefits. Workouts not only improve your physical and mental health, but they also help you achieve a natural, glowing skin, and Rasika Dugal just validated it.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Delhi Crime actress opened up about the benefits of performing physical activities. She was also generous enough to spill some skincare hacks with her fans.

When Rasika Dugal was asked how she keeps her skin healthy and glowing in between shooting schedules, she shared a simple hack that helps her.

The 40-year-old shared, "Exercise. It is the best skin hack. There is nothing that makes the skin glow more than a good workout. But it can't be at the cost of good sleep. So, a good workout after a good night's sleep is my mantra.”

She added, "It can be tough to do both when I am shooting. On those days, I choose one or the other. Exercise well. Drink lots of water. And remove the make-up as soon as you no longer need it."

Speaking about her skincare ritual, Rasika Dugal admitted that she never steps out in the sunscreen, but she also makes sure to wear it while indoors. The actor also sharesd that she is fond of the ones thar are lightweight and easily blend into the skin, leaving no patchy spots.

"Sunscreen is a must these days. I have made the mistake of not wearing sunscreen when I am indoors. And that is a no-no," revealed the Manto actress.

Rasika Dugal also opened up about her makeup practices. She acknowledged the fact that she usually picks products that suit and work best for her skin.