Advertisement

Beauty Vlogger Shares Simple ChatGPT Prompts That Helped Transform Her Hair

Beauty vlogger Devika Vohra revealed 5 ChatGPT prompts that transformed her hair for the better

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Beauty Vlogger Shares Simple ChatGPT Prompts That Helped Transform Her Hair
Influencer on how ChatGPT changed her hair. Photo: Freepik

Lately it feels like ChatGPT has all the answers to our problems. Despite a strong warning from Sam Altman that one should not reveal personal details on the platform, users have been using it for literally everything - from making resumes to planning vacations. Now the AI wave has seeped into the beauty sector as well.

Beauty vlogger Devika Vohra recently posted a video on Instagram that has sparked intrigue among glam enthusiasts. She has shared 5 ChatGPT prompts with her followers, claiming that they have transformed her hair for the better. 

Let's take a detailed look at her prompts and the suggestions that follow: 

Prompt 1: “Create A full hair care routine for dry, frizzy, and damaged hair?”

For this, ChatGPT recommended oiling hair 1-2 times a week before washing and using a gentle moisturising shampoo 2-3 times per week. Next was to follow up with a hydrating conditioner, applying a deep conditioning mask once a week, using a leave-in cream or serum on damp hair and avoiding heat styling as much as possible. 

Prompt 2: “What ingredients should I look for or avoid in products for frizzy and damaged hair?”

ChatGPT's advice was to look for the following ingredients:

  • coconut oil
  • almond oil
  • argan oil
  • aloe vera
  • honey
  • curd
  • banana
  • shea butter
  • hibiscus
  • bhringraj
  • hydrolyzed proteins.

Sme of the ingredients that it asked to avoid included:

  • sulfates (SLS, SLES)
  • drying alcohols
  • silicones in leave-ins (if not clarifying), and
  • parabens.

Prompt 3: “Suggest DIY hair masks using Indian kitchen ingredients.”

To retain moisture, ChatGPT's suggestion was to mix curd, honey and coconut oil. For protein, it was a concoction of egg yolk, curd and olive oil. When it came to frizz control, ChatGPT's solution was to blend honey with castor oil and mashed bananas. 

Prompt 4: “What habits should I change to reduce dryness, frizz, and damage?”

In this case, the haircare rituals to follow were oiling before shampooing, using a soft T-shirt or microfiber towel to dry, combing gently with a wide-tooth comb, applying serum or leave-in on damp hair, avoiding frequent heat styling, sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase and trimming split ends every 2–3 months

Prompt 5: “Give me a 30-day hair repair plan.”

The week-wise regimen recommended by ChatGPT was as follows: 

  • Week 1: Oil + shampoo + condition + weekly mask
  • Week 2: Scalp massage + detangle gently + serum daily
  • Week 3: Use DIY mask + light trim
  • Week 4: Clarify if needed + mask + stick to leave-in routine.

While this worked for the influencer, you must check with your dermatogist before making any changes to your haircare routine.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Haircare, ChatGPT
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com