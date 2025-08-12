Beauty Vlogger Shares Simple ChatGPT Prompts That Helped Transform Her Hair

Lately it feels like ChatGPT has all the answers to our problems. Despite a strong warning from Sam Altman that one should not reveal personal details on the platform, users have been using it for literally everything - from making resumes to planning vacations. Now the AI wave has seeped into the beauty sector as well.

Beauty vlogger Devika Vohra recently posted a video on Instagram that has sparked intrigue among glam enthusiasts. She has shared 5 ChatGPT prompts with her followers, claiming that they have transformed her hair for the better.

Let's take a detailed look at her prompts and the suggestions that follow:

Prompt 1: “Create A full hair care routine for dry, frizzy, and damaged hair?”

For this, ChatGPT recommended oiling hair 1-2 times a week before washing and using a gentle moisturising shampoo 2-3 times per week. Next was to follow up with a hydrating conditioner, applying a deep conditioning mask once a week, using a leave-in cream or serum on damp hair and avoiding heat styling as much as possible.

Prompt 2: “What ingredients should I look for or avoid in products for frizzy and damaged hair?”

ChatGPT's advice was to look for the following ingredients:

coconut oil

almond oil

argan oil

aloe vera

honey

curd

banana

shea butter

hibiscus

bhringraj

hydrolyzed proteins.

Sme of the ingredients that it asked to avoid included:

sulfates (SLS, SLES)

drying alcohols

silicones in leave-ins (if not clarifying), and

parabens.

Prompt 3: “Suggest DIY hair masks using Indian kitchen ingredients.”

To retain moisture, ChatGPT's suggestion was to mix curd, honey and coconut oil. For protein, it was a concoction of egg yolk, curd and olive oil. When it came to frizz control, ChatGPT's solution was to blend honey with castor oil and mashed bananas.

Prompt 4: “What habits should I change to reduce dryness, frizz, and damage?”

In this case, the haircare rituals to follow were oiling before shampooing, using a soft T-shirt or microfiber towel to dry, combing gently with a wide-tooth comb, applying serum or leave-in on damp hair, avoiding frequent heat styling, sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase and trimming split ends every 2–3 months

Prompt 5: “Give me a 30-day hair repair plan.”

The week-wise regimen recommended by ChatGPT was as follows:

Week 1: Oil + shampoo + condition + weekly mask

Week 2: Scalp massage + detangle gently + serum daily

Week 3: Use DIY mask + light trim

Week 4: Clarify if needed + mask + stick to leave-in routine.

While this worked for the influencer, you must check with your dermatogist before making any changes to your haircare routine.