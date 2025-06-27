When Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Said She Had No "Insecurities" About Karisma Kapoor

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sudden death has put the spotlight back on his personal life. Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's third wife, once spoke about her equation with Karisma Kapoor and her children in an interview. Following Sunjay's death, Priya's old interview has resurfaced where she talked how children have played a crucial role to keep the families together.

What's Happening

In an interview with Kin and Kindness on YouTube, Priya Sachdev spoke about her equation with Karisma Kapoor.

She revealed her children asked her to invite Karisma Kapoor to their family gatherings and she obliged as she was not insecure of her presence.

"The children have also requested me, saying, 'Mama doesn't have a plan... can we invite her?' Because we don't want her to feel [left out]... and I was like of course she's more than welcome because I'm confident about my relationship with my husband and she's in a very good space and she wants the children to bond with the father and so everyone's grown out of their own insecurities and issues and we've had conversations like it's not about us anymore or our insecurities or our issues,"Priya had said back then.

Priya also talked about her children get along with Karisma and Sunjay's children, Samaira and Kiaan.

"Our two daughters are so close also, so besides our little boy when he was born the two girls bonded and that created the bond between Kiaan as well and my little boy Azarius is a big fan of his older brother. Samaira and Kiaan are also from a broken home so for them also their EQ is also very high," she added.

At Samaira's 18th Birthday

Though Sunjay and Karisma's two-year long divorce process was a bit murky, the late businessman maintained his cordial relationship with ex-wife Karisma and their children.

Sunjay Kapur, along with his third wife Priya Sachdev, attended Samaira's (Sunjay and Karisma's daughter) 18th birthday and shared pictures on his X handle.

In his post, he wrote, "A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you."

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Priya has a daughter Safira from her previous wedding to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay and Priya welcomed a son, Azarius in 2018.

In A Nutshell

Following businessman Sunjay Kapur's death, his third wife Priya Sachdev's old interview went viral where she talked about the family dynamics.

Also Read | Viral Again: Priya Sachdev On Her Relationship With Sunjay Kapur And Karisma's Children: "Can Never Be Their Mother But..."