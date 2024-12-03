<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: <i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> Star Shalini Passi To Enter As Wild Card Contestant: Report

Bigg Boss 18 kicked off on October 6 and in the first 50 days, five wild card contestants have entered the house. The first two wild cards to appear on the Salman Khan-hosted show were Splitsvilla X5 famed Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor. Soon after, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry joined the show. Out of all the five wild cards, Aditi was eliminated last week. Now, the media reports suggest that Bigg Boss 18 will soon welcome another popular personality in the house.

Shalini Passi, who rose to prominence with her stint in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, will soon be a part of Bigg Boss 18, reported Etimes. “Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to bring a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama,” a source told the portal.

Bigg Boss 18, so far, has been full of unexpected twists and turns. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan questioned Shilpa Shirodkar about her priorities and her friendship dynamic with Karan Veer Mehra. Many were shocked when Shilpa made a decision against Karan Veer and selected Eisha Singh over Edin Rose as the new Time God. Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer were tasked with carrying Eisha and Edin, respectively. Fans have also questioned Shilpa's loyalty to Karan Veer in the wake of her numerous judgments that favoured Karan's rivals, sparking discussions both inside and outside the house. A few weeks ago, Shilpa also nominated Karan for eviction.

The current line-up of contestants in the show includes Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Kashish Kapoor. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colours TV and can be streamed on JioCinema as well.