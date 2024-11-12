Shalini Passi On Being A Young Mother At 20 Years Old To Son Robin: "It Is Like We Grew Up Together"

Shalini Passi has become an overnight sensation following her appearance on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist, Shalini is married to billionaire businessman Sanjay Passi. The couple has a 27-year-old son, Robin. In a recent interview, Shalini reflected on embracing motherhood at the young age of 20. “I used to go to the toy store and get as excited as my son. I would take him to Disneyland and go mad on the rides with him. And then I used to tell him, ‘Robin, let's do skating classes,' I used to take him ice skating. So both of us are ice skating, then I taught him skiing, scuba diving. We were like siblings. It is like we grew up together," Shalini said.



Shalini Passi also revealed that her son used to call her by her name. "For the longest time, he (Robin) addressed me by my name, and it's only recently that he calls me mom. He would call my mother and say, 'Your daughter has lost it.' He complained to her about me," she recalled, in a chat with Deepak Pareek.

Sharing one of the LOL incidents, Shalini Passi added, “Because I didn't want him to have aerated drinks, I used to mix water in them. For the longest time, my son didn't know what they really tasted like. Once, he went to this birthday party, where he had coke and he came to me and said, ‘Mumma, I had coke and it was so good'. He said they get very bad coke in our house. So, he used to call up my mother."

