On Motherhood, Kylie Jenner Spoke About The Importance Of 'Growing Up With Your Kids'

Having lived most of her life in front of the camera, Kylie Jenner's life is an open book. 27-year-old Kylie is a proud businesswoman and a mother of two children, Stormi, and Aire. Part of the Kardashian family, Kylie is the first in the family to debut on the September cover of British Vogue. In an exclusive interview with Vogue UK, Kylie spoke about motherhood and how it was “everything” to her. Talking about motherhood, she also revealed how her daughter wasn't planned. She said, “Stormi wasn't planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad.”

Further into the conversation, she revealed how her children help her deal with the outside world, “No matter what I'm going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me today, I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally. They are just obsessed with me and that's taught me to walk through life a little easier. I'm like, ok, well I have these little humans at home that need me, love me, and think I'm the most perfect person in the world, so I don't really need validation from outside sources.”

Kylie became a mother at a very young age, and she also discussed the difficult part of being a mother. She highlighted the importance of growing up along with your kids and said, “The tricky part is figuring out the balance of growing up with your kids. I have to remind my friends who don't have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let's do this in the morning!', that I have children. Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age, I don't think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But you know, that is also the biggest pro.”

