<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Avinash Mishra In A War Of Words, This Time With Digvijay Rathee

Another day, another update from Bigg Boss 18. Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee made the headlines. In one of the latest episodes, the two were seen engaged in a war of words. A clip posted on Instagram showcases Digvijay Rathee threatening Avinash saying, “Medical reason ke wajai se aankh sujh gaya agli baar isse sujh jayenge, (Your eyes got swollen for a medical reason previously right? This time your eyes will be swollen after I [shows fist]”, indicating that he would punch him. Avinash hits back with “Isse sujhenge na? Teri phatni nahi chahiye (My eyes will be swollen right? But you must not get scared)” to which Digvijay assures that he would not be afraid. “Meri phategi tujhse? (I will get scared?)” he asks Avinash mockingly.,

Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra's brawl gets intensified with Digvijay telling his co-contestant, “Bahar milega na toh bahar ukhad lunga (Meet me outside and then you will see).” “Ukhad lena tu. Tu aa jaana (Do whatever you wish. You just come)” retorts Avinash aggressively.

An angry Avinash Mishra then gets up to lift a tray and puts it in Digvijay's lap. He says, “Yeh mei Digvijay ke liye lae raha hun agar barana hai toh barale warne apne kaam ke liye kuch rakh sakta hai toh rakhle. (I am bringing this for Digvijay. If you want to increase the contents inside then do it or else if you can keep something in it for your use then you are free to do it as well.).” Avinash's gesture prompts shocked reactions from the other housemates.

This was not the first time viewers witnessed a heated exchange between Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee. Previously, the two got embroiled in a physical fight during a task. In a video posted by the makers on Instagram, both parties were seen using crude language against each other. In a fit of fury, Digvijay pushed Avinash and the latter imitated the violent gesture. Avinash pushed Digvijay so hard that he fell as the contestants rushed to his aid. Full story here:

Bigg Boss 18 which premiered on October 6 is hosted by Salman Khan. This year the the theme of the reality show is Time ka Tandav (Dance of Time).