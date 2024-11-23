<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: It's Time God Digvijay Rathee vs Vivian Dsena And Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 has audiences hooked with contestants' fights and controversies. Digvijay Rathee recently became the new god of the house. In the promo shared by the makers, Digvijay calls a meeting in the garden to divide up the chores among the housemates. But, Vivian Dsena openly disobeys Digvijay's authorities saying, “I'm used to settling scores. As long as you're the Time God, I won't do any work. My duty will be to do whatever I want." Avinash Mishra backs Vivian's stance and also declines to help out around the house.

Then, Digvijay retaliated saying that if they are not doing any work they have no right to the food. "If you're not going to do any duties, then why should food be prepared for you?" he questions. “If I want to make it, I will make it. If you can stop it, stop it," responds Avinash. While Digvijay tries to stop them from cooking, they are seen fighting. Later, Avinash and Vivian make fun of Digvijay saying, "Mazaa toh bohot aa raha hai."

Earlier this week, three wild card contestants including actress Edin Rose, dentist-turned-actress Yamini Malhotra and social media influencer Aditi Mistry made their grand entry in the house. Before stepping into the house, the trio delivers a dance performance. The camera then pans to Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Singh Bagga and other male contestants enthusiastically carrying the wild card participants' bags and belongings into the house.

Observing this, Eisha Singh humorously teases them, saying, "Look how happy they are. Just look at the boys. Were your smiles this wide when you saw us?" Eisha even mimics Avinash, who is seen carrying one of the wild card contestant's containers. She says, “There he goes, carrying the container and smiling.” Avinash responds cheekily, "We can not tell you the reason for our smiles.”

Tomorrow Episode Promo - 3 Wildcard contestants enter the house; Girls get jealous.pic.twitter.com/dQmlqY2RwT — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2024

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. This week, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik are nominated for elimination.