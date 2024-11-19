Ashneer Grover Breaks Silence After Salman Khan Calls Out His 'Doglapan'

"Doglapan" is a term that became popular after Ashneer Grover used it on Shark Tank India in 2021.

A verbal clash between actor Salman Khan and fintech entrepreneur Ashneer Grover marked the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode saw Mr Khan calling out the BharatPe co-founder and former managing director's “doglapan”, which means ‘double standards' and is also the name of a book by Mr Grover.

Calling out Ashneer Grover for his previous statements about the actor, Salman asked, "I have heard you speaking about me. You said, 'We signed him for this much, signed him for that much,' and all your figures were wrong. So then, what is with the double standards?]"

"Doglapan" is a term that became popular after Ashneer Grover used it on Shark Tank India in 2021.

In response to Salman Khan's remarks, Ashneer Grover shared a long post on LinkedIn, clarifying every comment and statement. He wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of the statements below are TRUE: Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever. My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it's ok if he doesn't remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people). The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not 'unnamed' - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I've a pic with him - which I didn't earlier (with no managers around). Thanks Salman Khan. Keep rocking!"

What Happened On Bigg Boss 18:

For context, in April 2022, in conversation with the students of Lovely Professional University, Ashneer Grover recalled how he signed Salman Khan. He said, Mr Khan asked for Rs. 7.5 crore. When asked to reduce his fee, Mr Khan's manager allegedly said, “Sir aap bhindi khareedne aaye ho kya? Kitni maandvali karoge?” (Sir, are you here to buy vegetables? How much more will you bargain?)

Salman Khan brought up this statement on the show and said that the figures quoted are incorrect.

Ashneer Grover clarified, “Maybe in the podcast, it did not come across correct.”

Salman Khan fired back, "But the way you are talking now, and the video I saw of you, this wasn't your attitude back then."

The shots were fired when Mr Khan revealed that he was unaware of Ashneer Grover's name until his name was announced.

“I just got to know that you are coming here. I did not know your name also. Since I had seen your video, I recognised your face. I think you should be careful about how you present yourself,” Mr Khan added. Mr Grover once also called out Mr Khan's "heropanti" after the actor's manager instructed him not to take a picture with Mr Khan, citing the actor's discomfort.

But this time, on the show, Mr Grover "finally" got clicked.