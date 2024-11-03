<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Wild Card Contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee's War Of Words With Vivian Dsena

It seems that the Bigg Boss 18 house will soon witness a war of words between wild card entry Digvijay Singh Rathee and Vivian Dsena, one of the season's strongest players. Why do we say this? Well, a video circulating online shows Digvijay taking a jab at Vivian. He remarks, “Mujhe definitely Vivian bilkul pasand nahi aa raha hai. Vivian ko mai yahi bolunga ki, ‘Aap honge show ke ladle, but yaha mai janta ka ladla banne aaya hu.' [I definitely do not like Vivian at all. I would just tell Vivian, ‘You might be the show's favourite, but I am here to become the audience's favourite.']” Notably, Digvijay has previously appeared in reality shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies.

Take a look at the video shared by a fan page below:

Digvijay Singh isn't the only wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 18 – he entered the show alongside his Splitsvilla X5 co-participant Kashish Kapoor. Upon their arrival, host Salman Khan asked Kashish and Digvijay if they knew each other, hinting at their controversial past (IYKYK).

During her entry, Kashish said, “I am the main character.” Digvijay fired back saying, “Trust me kisi bhi podcast me jaake maine tumhara naam nahi liya [Trust me, I did not take your name at any podcast].” Kashish, who looked offended, replied, “Aap complete kar lo, phir main bolungi. Sambhal ke tumhare kismat ki dor mere hi haath thi last time. Aur aaj yaha ho to bhi mere hi kaaran ho ye bhulna mat. [You complete first and then I will speak. Beware, your fate was in my hands the last time. Remember, you are here because of me]."

Kashish also mimicked Digvijay, saying, “‘Uss ladki ke lalach ke kaaran mere bachpan ka sapna toot gaya, meri maa ro di [ Because of that girl's greed my childhood dream was shattered, my mother cried].” Digvijay responded, “Diwali hai aur mei yeh negativity bilkul nahi jaata apni zindagi mei [Now is Diwali and I do not want any negativity in my life now]”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on ColorsTV. The show can also be streamed on JioCinema.