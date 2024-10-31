<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena And Karan Veer Mehra Fight Over 'Time God' Throne

Things inside the Bigg Boss house have been getting interesting with each passing day. The 18th season of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan is keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and turns. A recent promo video dropped by the makers on Instagram has everyone's attention. The video features a clash of words between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra eyeing for the Time God throne. Acting as a mediator is Shilpa Shirodkar who asks the two, “Aagar yeh gaddi aap dono ke paas gayi, toh aap kya karoge (If any of you two get the throne then what would you do?)” Replying to Shilpa, Vivian asserts, “Iss ghar ke haar sadasee ko samanya adhikar dunga. (I will give equal rights to all the housemates).”

Opposing Vivian Dsena's statement, Karan Veer Mehra hits back saying, “Leaders should lead by example. Kaam chori nahi karta, raat ke 3 baaje bartan saaf nahi karta kisi ko pareshan karne ke liye (Leaders are not lazy in their work, they do not wash utensils at 3 in the morning to disturb others). Slamming Karan, Vivian reminds the housemates that Karan often twists facts for his benefit. He adds, “Isko rishte samajh nahi aate. Mei toh ise dost maanta huun. (He doesn't understand relationships, I call him my friend).”

Karan Veer Mehra continues to show contempt for Vivian Dsena claiming that Vivian gets lost in his quest for revenge. “Uske saath frenemy hona toh duur, mai enemy bhi nahi hona chahta (Let alone being a frenemy, I would not even have him as an enemy)” reveals Karan. Vivian claps back saying that Karan is a “hypocrite” who harbours something else in his heart and behaves entirely differently than that.

Karan Veer Mehra does not get deterred by Vivian Dsena's words and instead points out that it is wrong of Vivian to comment on a woman's “toilet habits”. “Ek ladki ki toilet habits ke baare mei openly batana National TV pe is stupidity (To speak about a girl's toilet habits on national TV is stupidity)” he tells Vivian. While Shrutika Arjun supports Karan, Avinash Mishra sides with Vivian.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. This year, the theme of the show is Time Ka Tandav (Dance of Time).