<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Warns Karan Veer Mehra To Stop Dragging Family In The Game

All is not well between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In a recently released promo shared by the makers on Instagram, the two are seen engaged in an argument, with Karan even bringing up Vivian's family. Now, Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly, has asked Karan to stop involving their family in the show by sharing a social media post. In the promo, Shilpa Shirodkar is seen advising Vivian to act fairly if he's taken on a “mentorship position.” To this, Vivian responds that he has not taken any such role.

Soon after, Karan Veer Mehra takes Vivian Dsena aside and warns him to be mindful of his words, reminding him that his family is also watching. Later, Vivian discusses with other participants how Karan drags his family into arguments. Meanwhile, Karan can be heard shouting from a distance, “Mera dost nahi hai vo [He is not my friend.],” and even calls Vivian “Stupid number 1.”

The text attached to the video read, “Dosti yaari kya padd rahi hai Karan Veer aur Vivian ko bhaari? [Is friendship becoming a burden for Karan Veer and Vivian?]”

Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly shared a note on her Instagram Stories and asked Karan Veer to stop dragging Vivian's family into the reality show. She asked Karan to concentrate on his game and also mentioned that Vivian's family is proud of him. She wrote, "From here I'm telling Mr.Karanveer Mehra To stop dragging us as VD's family. We as his family are watching, proud of him, loving him and always by his side. Please KV you concentrate on yourself and your game only. Play fair."

Wait, there is more. Nouran Aly also dropped another post to take a dig at Karan Veer Mehra. She wrote, “Someone should give him an award for back bites mtlb vivian acha kare toh vo dost bura kare toh i don't know him..... Hypocrisy at peak. Feeling so bad for Vivian Dsena.”

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. The show airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioCinema.