<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena And Chahat Pandey Get Into A Fight Again, This Time Over A Messy Closet

From dramatic fights to emotional outbursts, Bigg Boss 18 has been providing adequate entertainment to the audience. In the latest promo shared by the makers, contestants Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey get into another ugly fight. The clash began after Vivian spotted the mess Chahat had made in the closet with her clothes. Noticing this, the actor became irritated and asked Chahat, "Kya gandagi macha rakhi hai (What is this dirt all around)?" Chahat refused to clean up the mess, claiming that she needed to wash her clothes. She said her clothes would not be moved until that point.

This response was unacceptable to Vivian Dsena, who said that her clothes would be moved straight away. Following this, he began cleaning up the mess himself. Chahat noticed what Vivian was doing and immediately came to stop him, telling him that he couldn't just touch a "ladki ka container" like that. Vivian replied, "Don't shout. Accept your mistakes.” Later, Vivian was seen talking to other housemates about Chahat's stubborn attitude stating that she always wanted things done her way. He said, “She'll do whatever she wants; this is not her home." To which, Chahat Pandey bluntly said, “Nahi hatengey (It won't move).”

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey previously locked horns over sleeping arrangements inside the Bigg Boss house. Vivian complained that he hasn't had a proper bed to sleep on ever since he joined the reality show. To which, Chahat said "Kya baat kar raahe ho? Aagar aap akele ho na toh main soo jati hoon. (What are you saying? If you are alone then I can share the bed.)” Later on, Vivian asked Chahat why she wishes for the switch in beds to which Chahat said that she already told him the reason. Revealing the cause himself Vivian said, “Kya ki aawaz aata hai kharrato ki? (Because I snore?)”

Vivian Dsena added that he cannot share the bed with anyone because of his habit of tossing and turning in his sleep. He said, “Mere haath pao chalte hai, mei nahi chaata kisike naak muuh pe lag jaaye. Yeh meri aadat hai bohot pehle se. Aab isko mei 5 baar repeat nahi kar sakta, do baar bol diya. (Since my hands and legs move a lot during sleep, I don't want to accidentally hit someone's nose or face. This is my habit. And I cannot repeat this five times, already I have said it twice.) Read more about it here.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 on ColorsTV. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.

