<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: "Tumhari Do Shaadiyaan Tooti Hai," Eisha Singh Tells Karan Veer Mehra

Bigg Boss 18 has been keeping viewers on their toes with unpredictable twists, often resulting in arguments between the house members. In one of the latest episodes, contestant Eisha Singh took a dig at co-participant Karan Veer Mehra, by hinting at his failed marriages. In a conversation with Alice Kaushik, Eisha revealed that Arfeen Khan, a life coach, read her palm and revealed that he would disclose a special person's initials after the end of the reality show. Karan Veer Mehra chimed in saying, “Kahi A toh nahi”, (Is it A?)” which made Eisha angry. Mocking Karan, she replied, “Tumhari do shaadiyaan tooti hai, maine kuch bola uss baat pe? (Two of your marriages are broken, did I say anything about that?)”. “Single hu available nahi” (I am single but not available),” added Eisha, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Previously, Karan Veer Mehra's heated argument with Avinash Mishra made the headlines. Karan, a former Khatron Ke Khiladi participant, voted out Avinash claiming that he plays the victim card. He said, “My vote is for Avinash because I feel he is playing the victim card. He should play like a man—only then it would be more fun.” Avinash clapped back saying, “You be a man first.” Read on to know more.

Before that, former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also slammed Karan Veer Mehra, claiming that he needs an “ego massage”. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the television actress wrote, “Karan Sahab ko apna ego massage karne k liye Eisha or Alice chahiye. I mean #BB18 Ghar ko bhadkaya janab ne, Avinash k behen ko bich mein laaye janab ne and jab khana mil raha hai baat karne se again he is on a different tangent. [Karan Sahab needs Eisha and Alice to massage his ego. I mean, he stirred up the Bigg Boss 18 house, brought Avinash's sister into the mix, and even when there's food, instead of talking, he is on a completely different tangent.] I mean sick it is.”

Hosted once again by Salman Khan, the theme of the 18th season of Bigg Boss is Time Ka Tandav (Dance of Time). The reality programme airs daily on ColorsTV and can also be streamed on JioCinema