<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: "Drop The Victim Card And Play Like A Man," Karan Veer Mehra Tells Avinash Mishra

The 18th season of Bigg Boss has been packed with much drama so far. Amid fights and nominations, the contestants are eyeing one thing — the coveted trophy. In one of the latest episodes, tensions get escalated as the members of the Bigg Boss House get geared up for the nomination round. Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's verbal altercation steals the show as the former votes out Avinash claiming that he plays the victim card. “My vote is for Avinash because I feel he is playing the victim card. He should play like a man—only then it would be more fun,” says Karan. In his response, Avinash claps back saying, “You be a man first,” as quoted by Times Of India.

Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra are often seen at crossroads. In one of the promo videos dropped by the makers on Instagram, viewers yet again witnessed Karan and Avinash's bitter equation. In the clip, Avinash can be seen reluctant to give an apple to Karan to which the latter sarcastically remarks, “Papa kha sakte hai apple' (Father can eat an apple)? Bohot zyada izzat se mei wait kar raha huun bahar aane ki (I am waiting very respectfully to come out).” The comment does not sit well with Avinash who urges Karan to stick to his words. “Bass apni baat pe rehna ki ‘bahar niklega toh bataunga',” he says.

Previously, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan took a stand for Avinash Mishra. ICYMI: Some of the contestants claimed that women do not feel safe around Avinash. Rajat Dalal also made serious allegations against Avinash.

Salman Khan said, “Bigg Boss mein gharwale bolte hain, women are not safe with him. Avinash ke upar itne bada lanchhan lagaya jaye, toh uska family ka kya hota hoga (In Bigg Boss, the housemates say that women are not safe with him. If such serious allegations are being made against Avinash, what must his family be going through)?" Read the full story here:

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. The reality show airs daily on Colors TV and can also be streamed on JioCinema.