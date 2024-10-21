<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Hema Sharma Gets Eliminated In Second Week

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw the season's first elimination. The nominated contestants for this week were Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Shrutika Raaj, Hema Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar. For those who missed last night's episode, Hema Sharma has been evicted from the house. The actress was eliminated after receiving the least number of votes from the audience. The makers also announced Hema's exit on Instagram, sharing her image with the caption, “Hema huyi ghar se beghar, end huya unka Bigg Boss 18 ka safar. [Hema has been evicted from the house, marking the end of her Bigg Boss 18 journey.]”

Last week, the nomination task took place. The show's captain, known as the "Time God," Arfeen Khan, was given the authority to nominate two contestants for elimination. He selected Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne. After this, Bigg Boss introduced a train task where contestants had to offer snacks to their fellow housemates in order to board the train. Arfeen Khan supervised the task, and those who could not secure snack packets were automatically nominated. By the end of the task, a total of 10 contestants were up for elimination.

The makers also announced the names of nominated contestants through an Instagram post. In a carousel post, they uploaded snaps of all nominated contestants. The caption read, “Aapka ek vote badal sakta hai aapke favourite contestant ki kismat! Ab janta karo decide, vote karke lo apne chahite contestant ki side. [Your one vote can change the fate of your favorite contestant! Now it's time for the public to decide – cast your vote and support your favourite contestant!]"

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioCinema. This season, contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra and others are competing for the trophy.