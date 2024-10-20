<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Salman Khan Slams Rajat Dalal Over "Women Are Not Safe With Avinash" Remark: "<i>Mere Upar Bhi Lanchhan...</i>"

Bigg Boss 18 is entertaining its viewers with the right mix of twists and turns. In the latest Weekend Ka War episode, host Salman Khan addressed several ongoing controversies within the house. He specifically highlighted complaints raised against Avinash Mishra. Some participants claimed that women aren't safe around Avinash. This discussion arose after a confrontation between Avinash and Chum Darang. Other participants also intervened to calm the situation. Following this, Rajat Dalal made serious allegations against Avinash.

Salman Khan addressed these claims, stating, “Bigg Boss mein gharwale bolte hain, women are not safe with him. Avinash ke upar itne bara lanchhan lagaya jaye, toh uska family ka kya hota hoga (In Bigg Boss, the housemates say that women are not safe with him. If such serious allegations are being made against Avinash, what must his family be going through)?"

Salman Khan also shared his personal experience. He added, “I know this. I know what my parents go through, mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan lagaya gaye hain (There have been many allegations that are made against me as well).”

After the verbal spat with Chum Darang, viewers speculated that Avinash Mishra might be evicted from the show. The commotion arose within the house due to Avinash's restrictions on the food supply after he was assigned that responsibility. Here is the full story.

In another episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena opened up about his personal life. During a candid conversation with fellow contestant Shilpa Shirodkar on the reality show, Vivian revealed how he began dating Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly when his divorce from ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee was underway. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. The show airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioCinema.