<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena Reveals He Was Dating Wife Nouran Aly Before Divorcing Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vivian Dsena's performance in Bigg Boss 18 has been making headlines across the entertainment world. During a candid conversation on the reality show, Vivian opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee. While speaking with fellow contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, he admitted that soon after his separation from Vahbiz, he began dating Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, who is now his wife. It all began when Shilpa asked if he had already been divorced when he started seeing Nouran. The actor explained that he had already separated from Vahbiz and started the divorce process. By the time the divorce was finalised, he was already dating Nouran. He said, “The final paperwork and everything happened afterwards,” as quoted by BollywoodShaadis.com.

Shilpa Shirodkar later asked how many years he was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. Vivian Dsena replied that he doesn't keep track of the years. The actor added, “Decent enough years for her to understand, tolerate and get to know who I am. Tolerance is important, it teaches you about life. A man is wrong until he's not right. Slowly, I started realising things in life. The change in my behaviour and attitude was a long transition. It's not like I went to sleep one night and woke up a different person the next day. There's a story behind it,” as per News18.

Vivian Dsena also recalled his first interaction with his wife Nouran Aly. He said, “We first started professionally, she needed an interview with me and I made her wait for four months. She's still taking revenge. She contacted my team and I didn't even realise that four months had passed. I received a message saying, ‘This is really unprofessional,' and I think she wrote more too. So, I replied, ‘Dear Miss Nouran, I don't know who this person you're talking about, but the person you described is certainly not me'.”After the conversation, the interview was scheduled within the next 48 hours and they immediately hit it off.”

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee separated in 2016 and got legally divorced in 2021. The actor married Nouran Aly in 2022. The couple are now parents to a daughter, Layan Vivian Dsena.