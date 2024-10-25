<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shrutika Arjun And Avinash Mishra In A War Of Words

Bigg Boss 18 is proving to be high on entertainment as dynamics inside the house are shifting with each passing day. In the latest episode, co-contestants Shrutika Arjun and Avinash Mishra locked horns during the ration task. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to sacrifice something they cared about to receive the ration for the week. The contestants had to persuade Arfeen Khan and Avinash Mishra to obtain their preferred ration items. While Shilpa Shirodkar destroyed the pictures of her husband and daughter, Rajat Dalal refused to give up his priceless possessions for Avinash. Later, Shrutika Arjun appeared before Arfeen and Avinash and said that her husband sent her cold coffee protein powder as a token of affection, which she would not sacrifice to satisfy Avinash's ego. Shrutika also said that Avinash had acted wrongfully against Eisha Singh. To which, Avinash retaliated and told her to keep silent and go.

Earlier, Karan Veer Mehra also confronted Avinash Mishra during the nomination task. Karan nominated Avinash claiming that he plays the victim card. “My vote is for Avinash because I feel he is playing the victim card. He should play like a man—only then it would be more fun,” says Karan. In his response, Avinash snapped, “You be a man first.”

In a promo shared by Colours TV, the two were seen having a verbal altercation over food. In the clip, Avinash can be seen questioning Karan about eating an apple, to which Karan sarcastically says, “Papa kha sakte hai apple' (Father can eat an apple). Bohot zyada izzat se mei wait kar raha huun bahar aane ki (I am waiting very respectfully to come out).” Irked by the remark, Avinash urges Karan to stick to his words. “Bass apni baat pe rehna ki ‘bahar niklega toh bataunga',” he says.

Bigg Boss 18 kicked off on October 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show airs daily on Colors TV and can also be streamed on JioCinema.



