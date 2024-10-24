<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: "We Had Miscarriage Twice," Arfeen Khan On Being Protective About Wife Sara

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride of drama. At one point, Bigg Boss announced that Sara Arfeen Khan would be leaving the house within 24 hours at the request of her husband, Arfeen Khan, who is also a participant in the reality show. This led to a major argument between the couple. During an emotional moment, Arfeen revealed why he is so protective of his wife, recalling a tragic incident when Sara suffered a miscarriage in a car accident, just a year after their wedding.

The mind coach said, "I am her husband and I am protective towards her. I don't think she is weak but I have to take difficult decisions at times. You don't know what we have been through, what she has been through. We had miscarriage twice. Once we were in a car crash, she was carrying twins. It was just a year after our marriage. It was her birthday," as quoted by TOI.

Arfeen Khan also talked about the emotional pain the couple endured. He added, "People would pressure us to have kids, but they didn't know the struggles we were facing."

The emotional revelations continued as Arfeen shared another heartbreaking moment in Sara's life – the sudden loss of her father, just after their wedding in Dubai. He recounted the painful memory of discovering her father hanging and how he shielded Sara from witnessing the tragic scene. "I became her support," Arfeen explained, highlighting the strength of their bond. Sara, who was very close to her father, was deeply affected by this loss.

According to reports, Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Aizah and Zidane, in 2019.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6. It airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema.