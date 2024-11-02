<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh To Enter As Wild Card Contestants

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to welcome two wild card contestants — Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh. Interestingly both were a part of another popular reality show Splitsvilla X5. In a recent promo video dropped by the makers, Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan was seen introducing the two new participants in the programme. “Mere paas iss season ke wildcard dhamake hain. (This season's wild card surprises are with me) says Salman before cheekily asking Kashish and Digvijay whether they know each other. Soon starts a battle of words between the Splitsvilla stars, indicating that their entry into the Bigg Boss House would give a riveting spin to the show.

The clip shows Digvijay Singh and Kashish Kapoor entering the stage. Kashish, known for her unabashed opinions says, “I am the main character” to which Digvijay hits back saying, “Trust me kisi bhi podcast me jaake maine tumhara naam nahi liya (Trust me, I did not take your name at any podcast).”

Seemingly offended by his statements Kashish replies, “Aap complete kar lo, phir main bolungi. Sambhal ke tumhare kismat ki dor mere hi haath thi last time. Aur aaj yaha ho to bhi mere hi kaaran ho ye bhulna mat. (You complete first and then I will speak. Beware, your fate was in my hands the last time. Remember, you are here because of me)."

Mimicking Digvijay Singh, Kashish Kapoor says, “‘Uss ladki ke lalach ke kaaran mere bachpan ka sapna toot gaya, meri maa ro di ( Because of that girl's greed my childhood dream was shattered, my mother cried).”

In his response, Digvijay Singh asserts that he told the truth. “Diwali hai aur mei yeh negativity bilkul nahi jaata apni zindagi mei (Now is Diwali and I do not want any negativity in my life now)” he adds.

After watching Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh's clash of words, Salman Khan asks Kashish, “Apka ho gya? (Are you done?)” to which she points out, “Inka ho gya toh mera definitely. (If he [Digvijay Singh] is done, I am definitely done as well).”

Previously, Kashish Kapoor confirmed being a part of Bigg Boss 18 in an Instagram live session. Read more about it here:

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. The reality show airs every day on ColorsTV at 10 pm. It can also be streamed on JioCinema.