<i>Splitsvilla</i> 15s' Kashish Kapoor Lodges Complaint Against Cyber Bullying

Kashish Kapoor, the runner-up of Splitsvilla 15, is making headlines (again). She has been trolled for her decision on the reality show. Kashish opted Rs 10 Lakh over competing in the Splitsvilla 15 finale. Her decision automatically led to the eviction of her partner, co-contestant Digvijay Rathee. Now, she has taken a stand against the trolling and hate comments. Kashish has filed a complaint and shared a picture of the grievance document on Instagram. She wrote, “With the help of a lawyer, the complaint has been submitted physically as well. Enough is enough (prayer hand emoji). I thank each and every one of you jinhone meri help ki hai [who has helped me].”

In a now-disappeared Instagram Stories, Kashish Kapoor issued an apology to Digvijay Rathee, claiming that she was riddled with “guilt” for her actions. A screenshot of the note was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter). "Friends Splitsvilla is now done and dusted but I am very sad and hurt by the guilt that I have not done justice with Digvijay. I am not here to give reasons. Breaking Digvijay's dream will always remain greater than my reasons. I express my unconditional and sincere apology and Sorry to him and his fans. So please, accept my sincere apologies so we can collectively get better. Since I am down and aware of my acts, kindly accept my apology. Ever yours. Kashish,” she wrote.

A fan page shared the post on X (formerly Twitter). Check it out:

Glad she finally realized and apologized



Still that betrayal can't be forgotten but forgiven to some extent #DigvijayRathee also said Don't give her hate show is over so better to move on pic.twitter.com/ft1mghXLH0 — TheKhabri18 (@dilberkhandhad1) August 15, 2024

The news comes days after Kashish Kapoor confirmed her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 18. She shared the news on Instagram Live. When a fan asked Kashish, “Bigg Boss mein aap aaoge (Will you come to Bigg Boss)?" she simply responded with a “yes”. A clip from the live session was dropped on Instagram by a fan page. Watch it here:

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 4. Meanwhile, Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi emerged as the winners of Splitsvilla 15.