<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar To Salman Khan - "<i>Mukhya Dwaar Khol Do</i>"

Bigg Boss 18 is heavy on entertainment with a healthy dose of unexpected twists and drama. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lightened up the mood of the show with his playful banter with Shilpa Shirodkar. The actor introduced a segment in which the audience asked the contestants questions about their gameplay. The first phone call was for Eisha Singh, who was criticised by the caller for spreading fake stories about Karan Veer Mehra. Eisha then promises Salman that she will be careful from now on. Additionally, another caller accused Chum of being biased in her friendships and calling Eisha and Avinash's bond fake. Chum explained that she had never referred to their friendship as fake and that she was hesitant to tell Karan Veer anything since she didn't want to influence his opinions.

'Ismein Shilpa ka koi haath hai?' asked Salman as Karan Veer replied "Yes, sir". Salman is then told by Shilpa, "Don't laugh, here they will all see the statement you make and not that you are laughing and joking about it. Later, they will all slam me," as quoted by Etimes.

“She doesn't like Shrutika the way she likes us,” continues Karan Veer. “These are serious lanchans at you.” Salman added, pulling Shilpa's leg. Shilpa becomes irritated and says, "Salman, please stop. You know that this is all a lie. I have no desire to be here. Don't intentionally put me on the spot, please. I am happy to come out with you.”

When Salman called her “Mother Teressa”, Shilpa said, 'I don't want to be Mother Teressa, I am happy to come out with you today, please khol do mukya dwaar, seriously.' Salman replied, "Aadmi yahan aata hai apni marzi se aur jaata hai janta ki marzi se. If you keep saying you want to go then Janta will vote for you in larger numbers. Accha this is your game plan?”

