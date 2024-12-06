NDTV Indian Of The Year: Kapil Sharma Looks Back At His Journey: "20 Years Ago, I Came To Do A Show As Background Singer Here"

Kapil Sharma takes home the Global Entertainer Of The Year Award. He has received this honour at NDTV's Indian Of The Year Awards 2024 in Delhi. Kapil, who is known for his oh-so-killer humour, didn't miss the chance to tickle our funny bone. The comedian-turned-actor also recalled the time when he had come to the same venue for a singing gig. He said, “Aaj se 20 saal pehlay main ishi hotel main kisi singer k sath aya tha perform karne aya tha as a chorus singer…background singer. Aaj 20 saal baad, mujhe ushi hotel main award mil raha hai. I am really really thankful to God. 20 years ago, I came to his hotel for a singing gig. I was joined by a fellow artist. We were the background singers. And, today, I am receiving an award here. I feel great.]”

Talking about his journey in the industry, he added, “When I started this show, they were not giving me more than 24 episodes. The show was made for a period of 3 months. And, today, it's been 12 years. My journey has been eventful. I started with theatre. I have spent a lot of years in Delhi and then I landed in Mumbai. I thank God for showing me the path. After I got selected in a reality show, things changed. It was my first time on a flight. I felt great. There have been ups and downs but I think this is life.”

Kapil Sharma also spoke about people's obsession with social media. He said, “We are too absorbed in social media. We want to know what the US has said to Ukraine but we have no clue if our father has fallen in the bathroom next door.”

Kapil Sharma added, “By spending a lot of time on social media, we are giving people the opportunity to enter into our world. I think we should minimise the use of social networking sites. I have been practising this from the last few months. I have restricted my time on the platforms. I know there can be a lot of reasons for a person to spend time on social media. We all don't have a similar setting and there are circumstances that change the course of things. But yes, don't forget that every day calls for a fresh start.”

Kapil Sharma will welcome veteran actress Rekha in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. It will premiere at 8 pm on Saturday. He is also known for his works in films such as Zwigato and Crew.